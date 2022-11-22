Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wall Street loves a boomerang CEO. News that Bob Iger would return to Walt Disney Co. to replace Bob Chapek, his hand-picked successor, pushed the company’s share price higher by 6.3% Monday, its biggest gain since December 2020. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Howard Schultz went back to Starbucks Corp. for the first time in 2008, replacing Jim Donald, the stock jumped 9% in after-hours trading. When he returned for a second time earlier this year to replace Kevin Johnson, his hand-picked successor, the shares rose almost 5%. At Procter & Gamble Co., when A.G. Lafley came back to replace his hand-picked successor Bob McDonald in 2013, the stock shot up 4%.

The three are part of a long list of so-called boomerang chief executive officers, which includes the likes of Michael Dell and Charles Schwab at their respective eponymous companies, Jerry Yang at Yahoo! Inc., and Myron Ullman at JC Penney Co. The formula in each case tends always to be the same: The beloved CEO returns to his rightful perch in order to get a company that has gone off the rails since his departure back on track. Wall Street rejoices.

Advertisement

On paper, the hero’s welcome makes sense. We’re talking about iconic CEOs synonymous with their companies’ brands, revered for building their organizations into formidable giants in their industries. Who wouldn’t want to see these men (it does seem primarily to be men) have another go at it, especially when a company is floundering. And yet each executive at one point or another really botched what’s arguably their most important job: securing a replacement who can figure out how to run the place when they’re gone. Boomerang CEOs are celebrated as saviors when really their return should be viewed as a failure in leadership on both their part and their boards’.

Iger was transformative at Disney, buying assets such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox — moves that sent the stock soaring almost 500% during his 15-year tenure. So much vision and foresight, yet not enough to know until it was too late that Chapek was the wrong pick — something Iger started to regularly hint at in private, according to Puck News’ Matthew Belloni. This kind of undermining of a successor also seems to be part of the boomerang CEO playbook. Schultz famously wrote in a leaked Valentine’s Day memo while Donald was in charge that the company’s stores “no longer have the soul of the past.”

From a pure performance perspective, investors might not necessarily get what they’re hoping for with a boomerang. Research from the University of North Carolina’s business school has found that stock performance under repeat CEOs is about 10% worse than a leader taking the job for the first time, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

Advertisement

And from a succession standpoint, a boomerang is just a band-aid. The company will need a viable successor at some point. At Disney, finding one just became a lot harder. The board has signaled that it doesn’t have any internal candidates ready to step up. If it did, they’d already be the next CEO. Any serious external candidate will now rightly be wary of Iger’s failed attempts to retire and the board’s inclination to bring him back when things get tough.

But Iger’s return reveals a more urgent question about what happens inside these boardrooms, where directors can see no other alternative to the future than what’s worked in the past. Yes, the prodigal son has returned. But really the board must do some deep soul searching as to why it so desperately needed him to come back.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Can Bob Iger’s Second Act Resurrect Disney?: Chris Bryant

• Elliott Is No Panacea for Pinterest and PayPal: Martin Peers

• Industrial CEO Tenures Get Shorter and Busier: Brooke Sutherland

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Beth Kowitt is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Corporate America. She was previously a senior writer and editor at Fortune Magazine.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article