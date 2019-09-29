In this June 20, 2019 photo provided by Meredith Williams, Jaribu Hill speaks at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss., during a reception honoring the life of civil rights activist Unita Blackwell. Hill didn’t opt for law school until her early 40s. She’d been a singer, actress, teacher and labor organizer before learning a college classmate had become head of a group for black female judges. “I can do that, too,” she thought. Hill has since become a leading civil rights and workers’ rights lawyer in Mississippi and now, at 70, she’s part of a nationwide network of attorneys helping women without much money pursue often-costly sexual misconduct cases. (Meredith Williams via AP) (Associated Press)

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, a diverse group of attorneys across the United States has enlisted with a defense fund that helps low-wage workers pursue potentially costly sexual misconduct cases.

In all, 721 attorneys from 45 states have signed on with the Times Up Legal Defense Fund. It was launched in January 2018, just three months after the #MeToo movement burst into the spotlight.

The lawyers include a 70-year-old civil rights activist in the Mississippi Delta and a Washington, D.C., attorney who lost his vision a decade ago.

The fund is administered by the National Women’s Law Center. Since its launch, it has received more than 3,670 requests for assistance and has funded 160 cases thanks to $24 million in donations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.