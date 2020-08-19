Online sales soared 135%, while same-store sales, including those outside the U.S., rose 34.2%.
CEO Marvin Ellison said in a prepared statement that customers seemed mostly focused on repair and maintenance of their homes.
Lowe’s earned $2.83 billion, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter. Removing restructuring costs, earnings were $3.75 per share. That’s better than the $3.03 per share Wall Street expected.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., based in Mooresville, North Carolina, climbed 2% before the market opened Wednesday.
