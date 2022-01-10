As one of Australia’s best-known former refugees, Behrouz Boochani, noted on Twitter: “The difference between refugees and @DjokerNole goes beyond the length of their detentions. The asymmetry extends to the fact that Djokovic is able to defend himself in court and refugees are not; they are totally failed by the judicial system.” Boochani, a Kurdish-Iranian journalist, filmmaker and author, was held in an Australian-run detention center on Papua New Guinea’s remote Manus Island from 2013 until it closed in 2017. He was then moved to Port Moresby and later fled to New Zealand in 2019, where he was later granted refugee status.