But Tennis Australia has no jurisdiction; it’s a corporation owned by Australia’s states and territories. And Victoria can merely decide who is allowed to enter from other Australian regions — such internal border closures were a hallmark of the darkest days of lockdown. Only the federal government can decide who is allowed into the country. Djokovic should have been aware of this fact. Tennis Australia would have absolutely known, and would have been negligent if it hadn’t reminded the defending champion. Exceptions to the rule were decided without knowing the name of the applicant, and only a handful were given, the organization has said.