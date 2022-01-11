Djokovic may have secured a win when the court quashed the cancellation of his visa. But it’s a Pyrrhic victory in the battle against science and the thousands of researchers developing and rolling out inoculations to protect global populations. The European Union has around 80% of its adults fully immunized. Australia, which may yet deport Djokovic if the government decides to push the case further, has 91% of people 12 years and over fully vaccinated. Even in the U.S., where a misinformation campaign has deepened partisan divides over the response to Covid-19, more than 79% of the population aged five and older has had at least one dose.