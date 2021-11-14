It’s not unusual for a governor’s race to turn on the issue of education, after all — or on property taxes, which was the issue in New Jersey, where Governor Phil Murphy nearly lost re-election because of it. When he doubled down on a prior statement that New Jersey is “probably not your state” if all you care about is taxes, it nearly proved fatal. But, again, this was a perfectly normal partisan fight, even if the potency of the issue caught Democrats by surprise.