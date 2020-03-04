Respiratory Droplets

In its first major report on the Covid-19 outbreak, the WHO said the virus spreads in respiratory droplets -- spatters of liquid that are sometimes visible to the naked eye -- forcefully expelled from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. These are usually heavy enough to fall immediately to the ground or surrounding surfaces. Infection could occur if the droplets reach the mouth, nose or possibly the eye of someone nearby, perhaps from an unwashed hand that’s touched a so-called fomite -- an inanimate object or material, such as clothing or a utensil.

The WHO recommends avoiding close contact with anyone who has a fever and a cough or other respiratory symptoms. That means keeping at least 1 meter (3 feet) from a sick person and avoiding shaking hands, hugging and kissing people with the symptoms. How long the Covid-19 virus survives on surfaces is not known, but preliminary studies suggest coronaviruses may remain infectious from a few hours to a few days. Simple disinfectants kill it.

Tiny Aerosolized Particles

When people sneeze, cough or even breathe, they also emit particles so small that instead of falling right to the ground, these aerosols can float for a time through the air. When a virus is carried by such particulates, its odds of infecting people are higher because of the potential for them to be inhaled. According to the WHO report, this method of transmission has not been reported for Covid-19, though it “can be envisaged” in health-care facilities conducting procedures such as tracheotomy and airway suction that can generate aerosols. This would suggest that in some circumstances medical workers require extra precautions.

It’s less clear how helpful face masks are for the hordes of regular people rushing out to buy them. “Masks will be of benefit only because they stop you from putting contaminated fingers in your mouth,” said John Nicholls, a professor of pathology at Hong Kong University who was part of the research team that isolated and characterized the coronavirus responsible for the 2002-2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. The confusion has prompted shortages of protective gear from face masks to surgical gloves to hand sanitizer, and even toilet paper around the world.

Fecal-to-Oral

Another possible route of transmission is infected people improperly washing their hands after using the toilet, and then touching surfaces that come in contact with healthy people. Some patients have been found to have live virus particles in their stool. The WHO said in its report that the fecal-to-oral route does not appear to be a significant pathway for the novel coronavirus. To the extent it is a means of transmission, sanitizing bathrooms, food-preparation and serving areas could help slow the virus, in addition to regular hand-washing.

Food and water

Food and water may also be a source of infection, especially if they have been contaminated by an infected person’s respiratory secretions or feces. In recognition of that risk, Chinese health officials recommend measures to strengthen sanitation and hygiene in epidemic areas. These include drinking boiled water, avoiding eating raw food, washing hands frequently, disinfecting toilets, and preventing water and food from being contaminated by patients.

