In all likelihood, Team Modi would aim for a light trimming of the deficit and fill what will still be a wide resource gap partly by coaxing banks to invest more in public debt and partly by pushing for India’s inclusion in global bond indexes so that funds buy the rest. It would try to solve the jobs problem within the ambit of the formal economy — for instance, by doubling down on its $1.3 trillion national infrastructure pipeline and a $27 billion rupee package of production-linked incentives for the private sector.