The many ifs and buts to the valuation may given them pause. Start with the projects closest to generating revenue. The main one is a cream for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (often eczema). If phase-one trials reporting next year go well, it could secure a commercial partner. The presence of the former boss of Sanofi on Odyssey’s team could help find one. The French pharma giant’s Dupixent drug for more severe dermatitis is generating billions of dollars in sales.