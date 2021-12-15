With mixed feelings. In 2014, at her first FOMC press conference as chair, Yellen said people “should not look to the dot plot” as “the primary way in which the committee wants to or is speaking about policy to the public at large.” But in 2016, after Fed officials had trimmed their forecast for the number of rate hikes that year to two from four, Yellen told reporters that the shift in dots “largely reflects a somewhat slower projected path for global growth” and a tightening in credit conditions. Jerome Powell, who took over from Yellen as chair in February 2018, said in December 2018 that the dot plot “generally does provide useful information.” In a speech in March 2019, he said the dot plot “has, on occasion, been a source of confusion,” and he said he had asked an FOMC subcommittee “to explore ways in which we can more effectively communicate about the role of the rate projections.”