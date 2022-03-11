FedEx Corp., down $6.10 to $213.18.

The package delivery service said Richard W. Smith will replace retiring Donald F. Colleran as president and CEO of FedEx Express.

DocuSign Inc., down $18.87 to $75.01.

The provider of electronic signature technology gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

Pearson Plc., up $1.54 to $10.23.

Apollo is reportedly considering buying the education and publishing company.

Applied Materials Inc., down $1.33 to $123.64

The maker of chipmaking equipment increased its dividend and announced a $6 billion stock buyback plan.

Zumiez Inc., down $3 to $40.07.

The clothing retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., down $1.34 to $11.41.