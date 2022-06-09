Placeholder while article actions load

One big difference between Democrats and Republicans is that the latter are far better at using party-aligned media to efficiently translate talking points to their voters. To be sure, there are plenty of Democratic-aligned media outlets: the evening talk shows on MSNBC to begin with, along with plenty of web sites and podcasts and social-media accounts. But there’s nothing with the influence of Fox News and conservative talk radio.Exactly how important that transmission belt is turns out to be a more complicated question. Dan Pfeiffer, a podcaster and former communications guru for President Barack Obama, made the case in an interview with the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent that it’s a big deal indeed, and puts Democrats at a large disadvantage. I recommend checking it out.But my first reaction is that, well, communications specialists tend to overstate the importance of communications. Of course words matter in politics. Yet it’s hard to show that either party outperforms fundamentals, such as the state of the economy, over the long run. President Joe Biden is unpopular now because the inflation rate has been high and gas prices in particular have been soaring. But last year, when the economy was in better shape and before new waves of Covid had put everyone in a sour mood, he was reasonably popular. What changed wasn’t Fox News; what changed was events. Similarly, all the power of Republican-aligned media utterly failed to make Donald Trump a popular president.I’d also point out that having an extremely efficient information conveyor belt is not without costs. Take the current debate over gun legislation, in which Republicans have struggled to come up with an argument that anyone outside of their strongest supporters can take at all seriously. On Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise had this to say, referencing the Sept. 11 attacks: “Airplanes were used that day as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country. There wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes.”Take it away, veteran journalist and private pilot James Fallows:

Jonathan Chait has more.The point here isn’t that Scalise said something silly. It’s that once a party creates an efficient system for passing its talking points to its strongest supporters, the incentive for saying sensible things — for making arguments that have some chance of holding up under minimal scrutiny — starts to erode. After all, there’s no chance that Scalise will be called out on Fox News for making a bad argument. There’s no chance that conservative talk radio will critique Senator Ted Cruz’s argument that the real danger to schools is having too many doors. There’s no way that Republican-aligned media will call out Rudy Giuliani for claiming that when he was New York City mayor he put “cops in every classroom” (not only is this a ludicrous claim — how many classrooms are there in the city? — but Giuliani at the time was an advocate, not an opponent, of gun control). Instead, Republican politicians are regularly rewarded for that kind of thing.To be clear: Democrats certainly make stupid arguments sometimes. And there are plenty of Democratic voters who do get their talking points from Rachel Maddow’s show or Pfeiffer’s podcast or similar outlets. Voters — Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives and socialists and libertarians — adopt the views of those opinion leaders they like and trust.What’s different is that Democratic politicians generally try to make arguments that can hold up to at least some scrutiny, because they think their voters also get their news from unaligned media. Now, we can argue forever about biases in those outlets, but what’s certainly true is that reporters for the New York Times or correspondents at CNN don’t see their jobs as inherently partisan. They may go easier on Democrats and almost certainly will go easier on politicians making the case for tighter gun regulations, but they’re less likely to treat anything those officials say as obviously true. And so Democratic politicians have an incentive to sharpen their arguments and stick to things that are at least plausible. Again: This isn’t because Democratic policies are necessarily smarter or Democrats are inherently more honest. It’s just that (for example) if one political party convinces itself that fact-checking is a biased scheme while the other party treats fact-checkers as legitimate parts of the political system, it’s the latter party that is going to care about getting called out for lies and will adjust accordingly.None of this appears to have major electoral effects. But it probably does, in aggregate and over time, hurt the ability of Republicans to be persuasive on policy questions. It may very well hurt their ability to govern. And that’s before getting into the immense levels of influence within the party that Republican-aligned media outlets have developed.In other words? I understand why Democratic communications professionals would envy what Republicans have. If they’re thinking of trying to duplicate it, however, they should understand that it doesn’t come without costs.