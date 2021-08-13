Bennett is due to meet with President Biden in the coming weeks in Washington. It is a get-to-know-you opportunity for both men. Bennett, the president’s junior by almost 30 years, needs to listen more than he talks. He should explain his goals and intentions without lecturing, a mistake Bibi made with President Obama. Bennett should also assure the U.S. president that he will consult with Washington before taking actions or making statements that could undermine U.S. interests. And he should mean it. The Oval Office is no place for false boasts or empty promises.