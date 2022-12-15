Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a monetary-policy year for the ages, 2023 will bring no shortage of challenges. The overwhelming priority of reining in prices will give way to a more nuanced and no less perilous task: Rescuing the sputtering global recovery without being seen to throw in the towel on inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While central bankers around the world are loath to acknowledge it, interest-rate cuts may be on the docket. They want to convey that the inflation battle isn’t over. The specter of the 1970s, when policy switched prematurely to fostering growth and allowed price increases to become entrenched, is frequently invoked. But there is a distinction between inflation that’s high and starting to come down — in an environment where the expansion is struggling — and inflation that marches inexorably higher. That’s the window that will open next year. “We will stay the course until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, said Wednesday. Markets are skeptical. At the very least, rates are off autopilot.

Where might a retreat begin? South Korea is a strong candidate. The economy is under siege from the global slowdown and a domestic credit crunch exacerbated by more than a year of unrelenting hawkishness from the Bank of Korea. Seoul was the first advanced economy in Asia to recognize that rates were too low; the BOK was hiking when the Fed still clung to the idea that price jumps would be “transitory.” First in, first out?

The early start and the constancy of the hiking campaign, despite a change of central bank chiefs in April, earned South Korea plaudits. Now, the approach is rightly undergoing a serious rethink. The BOK is sending signals that the next increase, projected for early next year, may be the last. Almost 300 basis points of tightening since August 2021 is a lot to digest. The financial system is strained by the default of a property developer linked to one of South Korea’s provincial governments: the beleaguered Legoland amusement park at the center of this debacle may well provide the building blocks for a pivot by the BOK. There are also worries about the headwinds faced by new homeowners in Seoul who borrowed heavily during a real-estate boom. Home prices posted their biggest decline in nine years last month.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong doesn’t want to come off as too dovish. He told Bloomberg TV’s Kathleen Hays recently that he wants firm signs inflation is receding before discussing a shift. But the BOK has itself penciled in a major decline in inflation in 2023 to 3.6%, from 5.7% in October. Economic growth is likely to slow to less than 2%. The ingredients are there for a cut. “We believe financial stress will remain elevated, which is a threat to financial stability and could increase pressure on the BOK to become more of a lender of last resort than an inflation fighter,” Nomura Holdings Plc economists wrote in an outlook. The firm reckons the main rate will be lowered by 150 basis points next year.

That’s not just a tweak. It’s more like a capitulation. The BOK hasn’t helped its case by shifting messages. Ironically, it began lifting the price of money in part to discourage the rapid accumulation of debt, then started to emphasize the desire to quash inflation and, more recently, has framed hikes around the need to shore up the Korean won as the dollar surged in an epic rally that’s since stalled. In one of the most insightful comments I have heard from an Asian central banker this year, Rhee told a Washington audience in October: “The Bank of Korea is now independent from our government, but not from the Fed.”

Few economists envisage reductions of anywhere close to that magnitude in other major economies; the idea of cuts at all in the US, UK or the euro zone is a subject of controversy. Nor would it be wise to dismiss Korea as a total outlier. A close trading partner of Beijing — and diplomatic ally of the US — growth has been undercut by China’s sluggish performance. Exports account for about 40% of GDP. As a vital node in the global technology supply chain, the slide in demand for semiconductors is hurting. Many of the forces driving global commerce are on full display. They are reflected, to differing degrees, elsewhere in Asia and beyond.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is close to pausing its cycle of rate hikes after 300 basis points of tightening in eight months. While a Korean-style fiasco isn’t in the cards Down Under, the full impact of this dramatic change probably hasn’t been felt yet. Most homes in Australia are financed through mortgages that fluctuate with official short-term rates. New Zealand, by contrast, is plowing ahead and yet to moderate its hawkish rhetoric. Given the Kiwi bank’s history of quick tightening followed by fast pivots, it would be very unwise to see this stance as set in stone.

The global monetary cycle is turning. The autopilot has been disabled. Cuts are probably coming. Alan Greenspan, who led the Fed for 18 years, considered it important to bang the “gong” when shifting to a new rate cycle. Keep your ears tuned, especially in the direction of Seoul. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

