Eric Trump’s knowledge of constitutional law may be a bit shaky. But he did help the former president manage the properties James is examining, and Donald Trump himself has routinely signed documents that wildly inflated (or deflated, depending on what the situation called for) property valuations. James is scrutinizing the paperwork of at least six of Trump’s holdings to see if it helped his family illegally secure bank loans or lower their tax bills. One of the properties in question is Trump’s storied triplex in Trump Tower; James says Trump signed documents saying it was 30,000 square feet and worth $327 million, when it was actually 11,000 square feet and worth $116.8 million (maybe).