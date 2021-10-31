The word “maverick” derives from Samuel Augustus Maverick (1803–1870), a Texas politician and land baron who allowed his cattle to roam the Matagorda Peninsula unbranded. Opinion is divided as to why. Some say it was to allow Maverick to claim all unbranded calves as his own, others that it was an indication of his political independence, ranching indifference, or interest in animal welfare. In any case, some 150 years later, maverick remains the term for unbranded cattle, as well as those anxious to be seen as iconoclasts.