Dollar General said Thursday that it anticipates nearly tripling the number of Popshelf stores it has by next year and plans to have about 1,000 Popshelf locations by the end of fiscal 2025.
Popshelf stores offer items such as beauty and seasonal products, toys, home décor and arts and crafts. Dollar General initially unveiled the Popshelf concept in October 2020. By May, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company had plans to open approximately 25 Dollar General and Popshelf combination stores, and up to an additional 50 Popshelf locations in various markets by the end of fiscal 2021. There are currently 36 Popshelf stores open, according to the Popshelf website.