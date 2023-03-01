Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $452.2 million. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.62 billion, or $7.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $29.9 billion to $30.5 billion.

