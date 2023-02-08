Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $42 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
The energy company posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $994 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.17 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.12. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D