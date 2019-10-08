NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc., up $1.79 to $27

The owner of Hawaiian Airlines reported solid passenger growth in September.

Qiagen NV, down $6.65 to $25.41

The diagnostics products maker warned investors about weak third-quarter sales, and its CEO resigned.

AZZ Inc., down $5.89 to $37.12

The electrical equipment maker postponed the release of its fiscal second-quarter results.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $6.39 to $161.93

The U.S. government is considering restricting U.S. investments in Chinese companies, which could hurt the online retailer.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $11.27 to $253.48

The pizza chain announced plans to buy back $1 billion in common stock.

Ambarella Inc., down $5.43 to $51.79

Chipmakers face sales restrictions in China after the U.S. government blacklisted 28 Chinese organizations over alleged human rights violations.

Target Corp., up 57 cents to $108.52

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with the retailer to relaunch Toysrus.com.

Bank of America Corp., down 68 cents to $27.63

Bank stocks slid as falling bond rates made it more difficult to charge more profitable interest rates on loans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.