It’s not the first time that identity politics has threatened to spill into the investing world. Part of the reason meme stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rocketed was because at least some ordinary investors hoped to punish hedge funds and believed Wall Street was conspiring against them. They enjoyed being part of a movement and making money at the same time. (The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s rather dry report this week on the GameStop saga probably hasn’t changed their minds.)