Donaldson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $86 million.
The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $828.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.1 million.
Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.99 to $3.07 per share.
