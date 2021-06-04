Borealis Philanthropy, which raises money and distributes it to social-justice groups, had made grants to Faith in the Valley for years. It continued its support in 2020. Because of its experience, the grant maker knew that one key to changing the way police departments work was to change their budgets. Money could be moved away from police departments to mental-health interventions, for example. Months before “defund the police” became a nationwide rallying cry, Borealis already had an expert in city budgeting on staff to help grantees.