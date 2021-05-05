Donors are responding, however. The nonprofit has received around $50,000 in cash gifts in the past few weeks; most of its support comes in the form of medical equipment and supplies. Stirling is hopeful that more money will arrive from donors who give around $25 dollars at a time. What is more concerning is how long it may take for MAP International to get supplies of personal protective equipment into the hands of medical workers in India. The nonprofit has a 40-foot-long cargo container full of surgical gowns, booties, face masks, and other gear that Stirling says is waiting on a green light from Indian customs and health officials.