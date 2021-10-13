THG did reveal that SoftBank would not be exercising its option early. Instead, the potential transaction remained on schedule to take place in the first half of next year. Worries now include whether the price will need to be renegotiated and if so, just how much capital, if any, will be injected. That matters, because THG, which is highly acquisitive, has a voracious appetite for cash. The fact that Son hasn’t stepped up to show support for Ingenuity has also sown some doubt about SoftBank’s commitment.