Meanwhile, there’s scant evidence of backstabbing and unfortunate leaks coming out of this White House. Nominations are happening at a decent pace and generating about as little controversy as possible. The first year has been about as scandal-free as any in the modern era. Nor, with the messy withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the biggest exception, has implementation of policies been a large problem. (We can argue about some of the coronavirus policies, such as recent test shortages, but on the other hand the rollout of the vaccines, which seemed shaky when Biden took office, has become a non-issue for almost a year now). That’s all to Klain’s credit. If the Democrats’ policies don’t work as advertised, or turn out to be unpopular once they’re in place? I suspect Klain would step up and take the blame, but for the most part it’s elected officials and the party overall who would deserve it.