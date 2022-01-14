If workers are expected to be on call at night and on weekends — their off time disrupted at unpredictable intervals — then it makes sense for them to push to reclaim some of the traditional work week for personal time. Information-centric industries aren’t the same as working in factories — busy times ebb and flow more than others. Financial markets are already famously slow on Fridays, especially during the summer with hordes of New Yorkers taking off on vacation or leaving early for a weekend in the Hamptons. Real estate has its busy and slow periods. Tech has its cycles around product development.