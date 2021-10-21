Especially painful to watch, however, is the disaster that has befallen Sebastian Kurz in relatively tiny Austria. Just weeks ago Kurz, only 35 years old, was the European center right’s great hope. As recently as mid-September, Manfred Weber, the leader of the center-right European People’s Party faction in the European Parliament (the EPP is moderate European conservatives’ umbrella organization) called on like-minded politicians to “go Sebastian’s way everywhere in Europe” to modernize their parties; early this month, Tilman Kuban, head of the German Christian Democrats youth wing, said his party needed its own Sebastian Kurz. And yet Kurz has been forced to resign as Austria’s chancellor since his People’s Party coalition partner, the Greens, refused to work with him following a corruption scandal. His close associates are accused of using government money to engineer bogus polls that boosted Kurz’s popularity and then getting a tabloid to run them. The charges are based on a trove of text messages from the ex-chancellor’s close circle. While they don’t prove Kurz’s personal involvement in the scheme, they contain damaging material. Kurz, for example, is revealed as a shameless careerist who sought to undermine his predecessor as party leader, Reinhold Mitterlehner, by secretly agitating regional leaders against his plan to increase funding for kindergartens — all while both he and Mitterlehner served in the same cabinet. “A Man Without Morals,” went the headline about Kurz’s scandal in Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Many Austrian voters seem to be disgusted, too. While the People’s Party is still the most popular party, its support is the lowest since early May 2017 — that is, since the point at which Kurz took over its leadership and worked an electoral miracle. One reason for this weakened performance is that Kurz, who now leads the faction in parliament, is still seen as the shadow leader despite ceding the top job to former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Schadenfreude is only natural when a politician “without morals” suffers a humiliating defeat. And it has to be said that under Chancellor Kurz, Austria didn’t distinguish itself through its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the International Monetary Fund, Austria’s gross domestic product sank 6.2% in 2020, while advanced economies as a whole declined 4.5%; it’s projected to grow 3.9% this year, compared with all advanced economies’ 5.2%. Success in organizing mass testing has been offset by a relatively low vaccination rate of 62.5% — lower than Germany’s 65.9%, let alone France’s 76.5%. The chaotic openings and closures throughout the pandemic made it look as though the government’s policy was driven more by polls than by expert advice.
And yet it’s a shame that Kurz has ended up tarnished and wounded if not yet beaten. He did, after all, do a lot to earn the paeans from fellow conservatives — mainly by the kind of boldness and capacity for risk-taking that drive progress, in politics as much as elsewhere.
On the one hand, Kurz has not shied away from the anti-immigrant rhetoric that is the forte of far-right parties. Late last year, he even accused immigrants who “spent the summer in their countries of origin” of spreading Covid-19. That controversial stance drove his 2017 coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party — but above all, it helped his mainstream, largely liberal party win voters who would like to slow down immigration but not at the price of backing the extreme right, a messaging trick envied but not emulated by timid German conservatives. At the same time, under Kurz, Austria has been adding more than 40,000 people a year to its immigrant population — less than during the last decade’s migration crisis, but substantially more than throughout the 2000s. Kurz’s bark has been worse than his bite — and in this case, that’s arguably a good thing.
The cabinet he left to Schallenberg includes nine male and eight female ministers, a rare proportion for a conservative-led government. The conservatives’ alliance with the Greens isn’t a natural one, and it’s another bold gamble — but Austria’s climate change performance has been improving under the current cabinet, though admittedly from a low level.
Kurz is often accused of surrounding himself with weaker figures — in that respect, he even has been likened to Donald Trump. But his power consolidation within the party and the governments he’s run has enabled bold experimentation. Can moderates work with the far right without giving up important liberal principles? Can they work together with environmentalists for any length of time?
Both of Kurz’s gambles have, of course, failed. The coalition with the Freedom Party fell apart after the far-right party leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, fell victim to a sting operation that exposed him as willing to take a Russian oligarch’s money in exchange for political favors. The Greens barely tolerated Kurz and happily used the opportunity to overthrow him when it arose. But at least he tried, exploring both directions that seemed to have potential at the time for the conservative movement as a whole. While his most recent setback paints him as an unscrupulous backstabber, his efforts at compromise have been highly public. Anyone interested could see for themselves the difficulties he faced and what could be achieved in spite of them.
Kurz has, in other words, taken rare risks that have generated plenty of useful experience for those interested in rebuilding the moderate right as a modern force with a future. His failures are important, too: They show that in a post-Covid world that leans increasingly left, conservatives have limited freedom of maneuver. They may no longer be able to bet on a capacity for unifying compromise, and likely need a thorough revision of ideas and goals.
As for Kurz’s ostensible character flaws, for me at least, they loom as less important than his courageous commitment to seemingly hopeless projects. In recent decades, the center right has given the world a cast of highly memorable characters — from Margaret Thatcher to Angela Merkel, from George W. Bush to Boris Johnson, from Nicolas Sarkozy to Silvio Berlusconi, from Mariano Rajoy to Kurz. Their leadership has been idiosyncratic and marked by many failures. But they also displayed a certain flair, often roguish, that seized the popular imagination. They may not all be fondly remembered, but their leadership reminds us of the outsized role that, for better and worse, one man or woman can still play in the making of human history.
