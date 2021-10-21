Especially painful to watch, however, is the disaster that has befallen Sebastian Kurz in relatively tiny Austria. Just weeks ago Kurz, only 35 years old, was the European center right’s great hope. As recently as mid-September, Manfred Weber, the leader of the center-right European People’s Party faction in the European Parliament (the EPP is moderate European conservatives’ umbrella organization) called on like-minded politicians to “go Sebastian’s way everywhere in Europe” to modernize their parties; early this month, Tilman Kuban, head of the German Christian Democrats youth wing, said his party needed its own Sebastian Kurz. And yet Kurz has been forced to resign as Austria’s chancellor since his People’s Party coalition partner, the Greens, refused to work with him following a corruption scandal. His close associates are accused of using government money to engineer bogus polls that boosted Kurz’s popularity and then getting a tabloid to run them. The charges are based on a trove of text messages from the ex-chancellor’s close circle. While they don’t prove Kurz’s personal involvement in the scheme, they contain damaging material. Kurz, for example, is revealed as a shameless careerist who sought to undermine his predecessor as party leader, Reinhold Mitterlehner, by secretly agitating regional leaders against his plan to increase funding for kindergartens — all while both he and Mitterlehner served in the same cabinet. “A Man Without Morals,” went the headline about Kurz’s scandal in Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung.