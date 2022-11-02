Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s way too soon to look for a shift by central banks toward easier money. That point has been made loud and clear. Don’t let that obscure an important development: While officials aren’t done combating inflation, they do want to set aside the most intense phase of that tussle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Looking for a flip to undisguised dovishness will be a futile exercise until well into next year. That’s no excuse for dismissing the evolution we’re seeing in policy settings. There’s a growing recognition that the breakneck pace of interest-rate hikes that characterized much of this year needs to transition into something less frenetic. Taking longer to reach the endgame, in less ambitious leaps, is better than strangling the global economy and then figuring out what to do with the body. The opportunities — and challenges — entailed in this recalibration aren’t unique to the Federal Reserve.

If the coming downshift from DC — be it December or January — gives Asian policymakers the ability to lean more toward local conditions and less toward Fed Chair Jerome Powell, that’s a good thing. There’s an often-unspoken tension between the domestic mandates of price stability and full employment handed to the Fed by Congress and the bank’s role as the world’s most powerful economic institution. The dollar is the usual way this dominance manifests itself, and the greenback’s epic rally has been a huge problem for the region.

Advertisement

While the Fed wasn’t the first to signal a course modification, it is getting a lot of attention. The Fed lifted its main rate by 75 basis points Wednesday, the fourth consecutive such step, and suggested that at some time in coming months the hikes will be of smaller magnitude. Powell was at pains to sound hawkish in his press conference. He doesn’t want people to think that Fed has finished its work. That doesn’t mean the prospect of a transition isn’t worth noting, if not celebrating.

Powell is treading a well-worn path. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of Canada have recently stood out for their restraint. They tapped the brakes, though with less force than a few months ago, in relatively modest moves that blindsided some economists. Each has vital stakes in world trade and the strength of demand beyond their shores. If their concern is justified, we have more to worry about than just skyrocketing prices.

Prior to the 2020 slump, the RBA was considered an icon, lauded for the three-decade run without a recession Down Under. Powell went so far as to only half-joke in 2018 that business cycles hadn’t been retired, except in Australia, where expansions seemed to last forever. The RBA’s downbeat view Tuesday wouldn’t make pleasant reading for the Fed boss.

Advertisement

Yes, the RBA lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point and held out the prospect of more. But it’s what didn’t happen that matters: Despite a disappointing pickup in inflation last quarter and calls for an aggressive response, Governor Philip Lowe resisted returning to a 50-basis-point climb. The board stuck with a quarter-point step. Importantly, it noted that officials have already done a lot and that rate adjustments affect the economy with a “lag.” No less worthy of scrutiny were Lowe’s remarks in a speech later Tuesday: “We need to strike the right balance between doing too much and too little.” Lowe even held out the prospect of an eventual pause. The fact it’s being floated as a possibility at all underscores that something has changed.

While every monetary agency will tell you it’s data-dependent, it’s crucial they aren’t enslaved by it. In the case of the RBA, because it didn’t return to 50 basis points in response to a strong inflation number, the implication is that it would require a string of nasty surprises to get off climbs of 25 basis points. The last thing central banks want is to be seen as bereft of strategy. While many say a recession isn’t their base case, they are careful not to rule it out. Mark Carney, who headed both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, told a Hong Kong conference Wednesday that a global slump is “very likely.”

A byproduct of the Fed’s aggression this year has been a rampaging dollar and strains that has created in the global financial system. Across Asia, central banks have stepped into markets to stem the decline in their currencies against the greenback. Japan has intervened to stamp out what it calls speculative attacks on the yen, the first such action in a generation.

Advertisement

South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia have also attempted to dent the pace of depreciation. The Fed’s muscular approach — and language — has also pushed local authorities into undertaking bigger rate hikes to catch up. The Bank of Korea cited currency moves after the September meeting of the FOMC as a reason to hike by a sizeable amount in October. “The Bank of Korea is now independent from our government, but not from the Fed,” BOK chief Rhee Chang-yong told the Peterson Institute for International Economics last month.

Hours after Powell spoke, the Philippine central bank said early Thursday it will lift its own rate by 75 basis points at the Nov. 17 meeting. This is “necessary to maintain the interest rate differential prevailing before the most recent Fed rate hike, in line with its price stability mandate and the need to temper any impact on the country’s exchange rate,” Governor Felipe Medalla said. Talk about forward guidance.

So why did Powell talk tough to reporters, extinguishing a market rally? He probably doesn’t want expectations racing ahead to an eventual pause next year. There’s no suggestion the RBA entertained a pause this week. That’s a matter for next year. But when the history of monetary policy in the third decade of this century is written, late 2022 may be worthy of a chapter.

Advertisement

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

• Whatever You Do, Don’t Mention the Pivot: Daniel Moss

• Jerome Powell Delivers a Masterful Performance: Jonathan Levin

• ECB Drains the Punchbowl for Economy and Banks: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article