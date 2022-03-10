Some disclosure is in order. I was involved in the creation of Russia’s non-state media from the mid-1990s through the early 2010s as the founding editor, editorial director or publisher of a number of major publications, including the daily Vedomosti, then a joint venture of The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times, and the Russian editions of Newsweek, Forbes and SmartMoney. I also took part in setting up two media outlets that were forced to shut down or blocked in Russia in recent days — TV Rain, where, as its first editor-in-chief, I hired the original news team in 2010, and Republic.ru (formerly Slon.ru), where I was the founding editor and one of the shareholders. So the co-optation of some private media in Russia and the destruction of others has meant the ruin of my life’s work. I am therefore not an objective observer of Russia’s backsliding to Soviet-era censorship.

Censorship drove the last nail into non-state media’s coffin. Last week, Putin signed into effect a law under which “fake news” about the Russian “military operation” in Ukraine — never to be called “war” or “invasion” — is punishable with up to 15 years’ imprisonment. Since the law is retroactive, many publications reacted by pulling stories about the invasion from their archives; some, like The Bell or the Russian edition of Forbes, told readers they were no longer able to report on the “military operation” and would focus on other issues. Others, like Novaya Gazeta, headed by recent Nobel Peace Prize-winner Dmitry Muratov, or Kommersant, are attempting to follow the letter of the law, strenuously avoiding the word “war,” though their discomfort with this and with the war itself shines through between the lines. Others yet decided to close, like TV Rain, whose owner, Natalia Sindeeva, bade the audience a tearful goodbye, or Znak.com, whose website now only carries a brief note saying the editors found it impossible to keep working in view of the existing restrictions.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sites like Republic.ru, Meduza.io and Zona.media have been blocked in Russia by the government censor, Roskomnadzor, and while some of these continue updating and can be viewed using a virtual private network or an app, their Russian audiences are likely to shrink to the tens of thousands of people willing to resort to such tricks. Since many of their journalists have fled Russia to wherever their visa situation allowed, they mostly rely on sources equally available to their readers via the social networks.

Ekho Moskvy radio, born before the Soviet Union fell apart, was unceremoniously liquidated by its state-controlled majority owner, Gazprom Media; its FM frequency has been handed over to the state propaganda outlet Sputnik.

Since the censorship law also affects foreign publications, they must take care what they report from Russia, so Bloomberg and the BBC, among others, have suspended coverage, and the Washington Post announced it would pull bylines and datelines from its war-related stories to protect its news gatherers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The immediate outcome of this devastation of the Russian media landscape is a skewed picture of the war, even in this day and age when everyone with a social media account is a reporter. The independent outlets were plugged into the infrastructure of Russian protest, such as it has been in recent years, and attempted to gauge the mood of ordinary Russians. In their absence, it will be harder to piece together information on how popular Putin and his invasion are in Russia and how willing Russians are to put up with the economic payback for it.Non-state Russian media and the foreign news bureaus also had establishment sources — perhaps not in Putin’s inner circle, and hardly the most truthful ones, but ones able to shed light on government figures’ thinking about the war or its catastrophic economic consequences. In the absence of the quality control exercised by editors, the social networks — and Ukrainian media — carry highly questionable “inside information,” like a long screed, purportedly by a Russian counterintelligence analyst, that draws extremely pessimistic conclusions about the invasion from the Kremlin’s point of view.

Finally, non-state Russian media had sources within the Russian military and could track down service members’ families and get them to talk. In previous wars, this helped to monitor the forces’ morale and draw a realistic picture of the losses. Now, with ordinary Russians more scared of reprisals than at any time since the mid-1980s, the information trickling onto social media is barely useful, so media reports would have been indispensable.

Foreign media in Russia and Russian non-state outlets have always formed a kind of ecosystem, feeding on each other’s competences and informing both the world and the Russians as best they could with honest reporting. Now the ecosystem has been rendered dysfunctional, and, with the fog of war hanging over Ukraine, its loss increases the confusion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The information picture of the war is already bizarre. The Russian invasion force’s operational security has been inexplicably lax; it’s easy to photograph Russian soldiers and equipment or capture them on video, while Ukrainian forces have largely succeeded in preventing it. In that, they’ve been assisted by much of the open-source intelligence community, which is careful to protect information on Ukrainian troop movements but readily shares available data on Russian units’ actions. As a result, outsiders — even those who ignore the gung-ho propaganda that necessarily emanates from both sides in any armed conflict — often see the war the way the Ukrainian military would like them to see it, and that creates too much optimism about the extremely uncertain military outcome. With reporting from Russia all but silenced, the wildest guesses are being made about Russians’ awareness of the costs of war and their willingness to bear them, as well as about Putin’s standing within the elite. Speaking for myself, even if I were inclined to cast aside my feelings and try to be analytical about this disaster, I’d be hard put to draw any meaningful conclusions without my colleagues’ reporting from Russia.

And yet there’s a part of me that is not sorry for all the now-defunct or co-opted media outlets, even the ones I had a hand in building. Their path since the Crimea annexation of 2014 has been one of compromise. First they were banned from questioning Crimea’s status as part of Russia. Next, a law obliged them, when reporting on organizations banned or declared “undesirable” in Russia, always to mention this state-decreed status. More recently, entire media outlets and individual journalists have been designated as “foreign agents” and forced to print an entire paragraph of caps-locked text at the top of every story and social media post to advise readers of the humiliating designation. Amazingly, some outlets that have been blocked since the invasion began still do so — even though the previous punishment has been superseded by a harsher one!

Every time the unreasonable rules got harsher, Russian editors and reporters accepted it in order to keep working and reaching an audience. But as they did so, they no longer carried only those messages that they wanted to deliver — they were also doing the Putin’s regime work for it. One could argue that the audience would always see through the mandatory language. Yet as a demonstration of the regime’s naked power over supposedly independent media, the messages still worked. As someone with two decades of experience in Russian media, I had to ask myself what else these outlets would do if the Kremlin demanded it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Acquiescence to the quick erosion of freedom since Crimea was part of the Russian social contract. The country’s newly recovered great power ambitions had a price. You had to pay it to retain the comfortable lifestyle to which many in Russia’s bigger cities, including journalists, grew accustomed. Compromises became mandatory, bigger ones for some than for others. Alexey Venediktov, the Ekho Moskvy editor, had to become the face of a larcenous “electronic voting” scheme in Moscow, which helped the pro-Kremlin party steal the most recent parliamentary election. Muratov refrained from directly criticizing Putin in his Nobel speech and got an official letter of congratulations from the dictator. And even the toughest investigative reporters put up with the “foreign agent mantra” at the top of their stories.

The Ukraine invasion effectively canceled the contract by taking it to the extreme. By giving the screws one final twist, the regime gave up all pretense of needing a token independent media and made it impossible for journalists and editors to keep doing their job. Those who are complying with the rules even now are fully complicit with the invasion, no matter their personal views. Those who complied earlier but couldn’t bear taking the last step are not blameless, either: The weakness of their resistance helped bring about the Ukraine catastrophe.

A kind of Russian media industry in exile existed during the Soviet era, with outlets in the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany. Russian-language media made by recent fugitives from the Putin regime will spring up again — few of my old colleagues are still in Moscow, and many of those who left only know how to do one thing: report the news. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s exiled comrades-in-arms have recently advertised jobs for journalists and editors, clearly with a view to using some of the newly freed-up and potentially indigent journalistic talent; the response has been overwhelming.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An emigre press, however, is not up to the job of covering a country like Russia. Eventually — likely when Putin’s rule is over — the country will need honest media again. But whether they are set up by returnees or entirely by a new generation off journalists, they — or we — will need to try much harder. We’ve seen how easily an entire media landscape can turn into a desert if we don’t fight repression, censorship and self-censorship as if our life depended on it. This should never happen again.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Putin, His Rat and Six Ways the War in Ukraine Could End: Andreas Kluth

•

Putin’s War Shows West Must Clean Up Dirty Money: Paul J. Davies

Story continues below advertisement

•

London’s Other Russians Seethe Over Putin’s “BlitzCringe”: Therese Raphael

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leonid Bershidsky is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation team based in Berlin. He was previously Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist. He recently authored a Russian translation of George Orwell’s “1984.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion