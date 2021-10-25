The panel makes rulings on posts that Facebook has taken down or left up. In the past year, Facebook users have submitted 524,000 appeals to the board, mostly over posts deemed hate speech or bullying. For instance, in January the OB overturned Facebook’s decision to remove a user’s post in Myanmar about Muslims; and, in April, it upheld Facebook’s removal of a Dutch video of people in blackface. Since January, it has reviewed about 20 cases and these decisions were binding. “We’re trying to have a broad effect from each case we select,” co-chair and Columbia Law professor Jamal Greene said when we spoke on Oct 21.Critically, the board then makes recommendations for how Facebook can do better. For instance, when it upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Donald Trump, it also recommended that Facebook publish its secret criteria for policing politicians and other VIPs. All told, Facebook has said it will follow 31 of the panel’s 52 recommendations and “assess the feasibility” of another 14.