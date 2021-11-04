While such inventiveness from the private equity industry is a welcome addition to the arsenal of efforts to ease the climate emergency, a piecemeal approach to ESG disclosures is bound to fall short of what the planet requires. “When large asset managers offload assets, it underscores the need for mandatory disclosure in private equity so that those same assets don’t continue to operate under new owners in the shadows,” former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore said in an interview published by the Financial Times last month.