Remember: One year ago, seven of the 50 Republican senators voted to convict Trump after his second impeachment, and presumably would have voted to remove his eligibility for future office for doing what he’s bragging about doing and promising to do again. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit, but made it clear that he considered Trump guilty as charged and, he said, only refrained from voting guilty because Trump had already left office before the Senate impeachment trial. Several other Republicans seemed to hold the same position as McConnell — most likely enough (given the unanimous votes to convict from the Democrats) to convict, and perhaps enough along with the seven “yes” votes to constitute a majority of Senate Republicans. Others claimed that the evidence of supporting an insurrection and an attempt to upend the constitutional government of the U.S. was insufficient to convict. I don’t recall any Republican senator acknowledging that Trump did what he certainly did but arguing that it was fine for a president to scheme to overturn an election.