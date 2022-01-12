Some Fed officials have argued that quantitative tightening should begin even sooner, at a lower federal funds rate, with the aim of pushing up longer-term interest rates and supporting financial institutions (which tend to lend at long-term rates and borrow at short-term rates). While I can’t rule this out, I’d note that starting at a lower rate level would conflict with the Fed’s commitment to the federal funds rate as the primary tool of monetary policy. If you emphasize getting the federal funds rate up above 1% first, then you’ll have more ability to reverse course and use it as a stimulative tool if the economy gets hit with an adverse shock. Officials understand the effect of interest-rate changes much better than that of balance-sheet changes. This is why they employ the latter only in extreme cases, when interest rates have hit the zero lower bound.