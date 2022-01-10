The best answer to the end-of-the-era question is the one given by an obsequious flunky to the charismatic press baron in Evelyn Waugh’s “Scoop”: “up to a point, Lord Copper.” The charismatic style is certainly being marginalized. Many of the great companies of the tech revolution are now run by today’s equivalent of men in gray flannel suits. Think of Sundar Pichai at Alphabet Inc., Satya Nadella at Microsoft Corp. and Tim Cook at Apple. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, introduced in the wake of the Enron scandal, has simultaneously increased the penalties for outrageous behavior and boosted the demand for corporate bureaucrats. China has made clear to entrepreneurs that it has only room for one charismatic leader: Mr. Ma is now spending his time playing golf, reading Taoist texts and learning how to paint in oils rather than hobnobbing with world leaders. Most Western CEOs are so terrified of seeing their careers destroyed by a politically incorrect remark that, if they speak at all rather than relying on their PR teams, they confine themselves to feel-good banalities about “embracing diversity in a fast changing world.”