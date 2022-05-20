Placeholder while article actions load

By threatening to block the enlargement of NATO to include Finland and Sweden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revived doubts about Turkey’s reliability as a member of the alliance. U.S. and European leaders should make clear that Erdogan’s behavior is undermining NATO’s collective security — and be willing to impose consequences if it continues.

Erdogan’s ostensible objection to Finnish and Swedish membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is that the Nordic countries shelter separatists from Turkey’s Kurdish minorities, including some belonging to terrorist groups. Ankara has for years complained that its enemies too easily find refuge among its friends, including fellow NATO members.

At a meeting of NATO ambassadors Wednesday, Turkey refused to sign on to accepting the Finnish and Swedish bids, a necessary step in the accession process. The alliance’s rules require unanimous approval of all new applications, which in effect gives each of its 30 members veto power. Given that Erdogan has previously told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that Ankara would look favorably upon Helsinki’s application, his threat to exercise Turkey’s veto smacks of opportunism. Erdogan is insisting not just that the Finns and Swedes crack down on Kurdish activism but that other NATO member states do the same. More important, he wants other members to drop restrictions on the supply of top-of-the-line military equipment to Turkey — restrictions that are the consequence of his own decision to buy Russian missile-defense systems that would potentially compromise the alliance’s military capabilities.

This isn’t the first time Turkey has threatened to disrupt NATO’s broad security plans unless its narrow interests are served. Two years ago, Turkey held up a NATO defense plan for Poland and the Baltic states for several months while demanding that member states act against a Syrian-Kurdish group that has been crucial in the fight against Islamic State.

Erdogan backed down then, and may well do so again over the question of NATO enlargement. But NATO can’t afford to subject itself to Erdogan’s repeated brinkmanship. A protracted approval process for Finland and Sweden could leave both countries vulnerable to Russian intimidation, since they would not come under NATO’s collective-security umbrella until they receive formal membership. And given Vladimir Putin’s increasingly unpredictable behavior, the alliance is certain to face ever-more-frequent crises in which it must act quickly and decisively.

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve the sale of weapons and equipment upgrades to Turkey’s U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets. He should announce that such transfers will be halted if Ankara attempts to delay or derail the accession process for Finland and Sweden. Until Erdogan makes his intentions clear, Turkish participation in NATO planning and exercises should be reduced to the bare minimum, and its president relegated to the back row — literally and figuratively — at gatherings of the alliance’s leaders.

If mild rebukes fail to change Erdogan’s behavior, harsher punishments should be considered. NATO rules don’t allow a member to be expelled, but Erdogan’s willful disregard for the collective good suggests the need to revisit those rules. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a revision of the rules of the European Union, which likewise don’t allow expulsions; Biden could send up a similar trial balloon for NATO.

While Erdogan might react to castigation by threatening to take Turkey out of NATO, he’s unlikely to follow through. For one thing, the parlous state of his country’s economy allows no room for a sustained rift with the West; facing re-election next year, the president can ill afford to inflict more pain on his people. For another, Russia’s poor performance in the war is a reminder that Turkey is better served through its alliance with the West, not Putin.

NATO’s message to Erdogan should be simple: The security of the group must not be held hostage by one repeat offender. The time to deliver it is now.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

