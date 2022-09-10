Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve will undoubtedly raise interest rates at the end of September, but are traders pricing in the right move? Is China taking lessons from Vietnam when it comes to economic growth? We also trace how Russia utilizes propaganda in an attempt to assert its dominance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight • Subscribe to Bloomberg Opinion with Vonnie Quinn (Spotify)

• Subscribe to Bloomberg Opinion with Vonnie Quinn (Apple Podcasts)

Bloomberg’s Vonnie Quinn first sits down with Opinion columnist Conor Sen, who thinks there’s reason to believe inflation is receding:

We’ve seen gas prices come off a lot. Obviously, there’s signs of supply chains easing all over the place. Auto production is ticking up, which has helped with auto pricing. Then it really becomes a question of how inflation will stick for core services and labor. This is a subjective view, but I just think that’s going to come down somewhat as well as the economy comes down from its pandemic state.

Advertisement

We also consider RT, Vladimir Putin’s propaganda machine. Putin has weaponized state-owned media to justify his Ukraine aggression. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Clara Ferreira Marques tells Vonnie that RT and other media outlets are merely rehashing long-used Soviet tools:

I think what’s really interesting is this “whataboutism,” which is this constant questioning, this idea that there’s always a counternarrative. We have to constantly balance everything to the point that everything is unknowable, and that’s a really powerful propaganda tool, because if you think back to Soviet propaganda, or indeed US propaganda during the Cold War, it was really about getting everyone to believe a particular narrative. What is really powerful about Fox News, about talk TV and about RT, which really pioneered this, is [the idea that] “you really don’t have to believe what we think, you just have to believe in nothing.”

Bloomberg Opinion’s Shuli Ren takes a close look at Vietnam’s strengthening economic growth. She tells Vonnie that China can learn some lessons from their neighbor to the south, but Vietnam is still experiencing some economic hardship:

Advertisement

For Vietnam, on the ground, one complaint you hear from investors and the Vietnamese themselves is that even though the government has pledged a lot of stimulus, like infrastructure building, you just don’t hear construction sounds very much. Infrastructure has halted, and that’s actually stopped Vietnam from growing faster. Vietnam right now is targeting 7% growth, which is quite good by global standards, but it’s nothing compared to, say, two decades ago, when China was growing at over 10% during China’s export boom.

We dive into stories in our latest episode, “Blackouts Loom.” Listen to the full podcast here.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article