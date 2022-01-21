We don’t know how much of the progress to date should be attributed to Biden as opposed to, say, the extremely effective Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. But I don’t see any indication that the White House’s strategy has been wrong. Critics have taken aim at the aggressive scope of the Biden agenda, but ambitious policy goals are not necessarily a problem. Had Biden jettisoned everything that was going to be difficult to pass, he might have had a better legislative batting average, but he would have wound up feuding with his party in Congress and beyond.