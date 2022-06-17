Placeholder while article actions load

Although U.S. public-school students faced plenty of challenges during the pandemic, most of them could at least count on one benefit: a free lunch. Waivers issued by the federal government in 2020 have enabled schools to serve meals free of charge to all students, regardless of family income. With the waivers set to expire later this month, many of those kids are now at risk of going hungry. For the sake of their health and education, it’s imperative for Congress to step in.

Prior to the pandemic, students from families with incomes at or below 130% of the federal poverty line qualified for free meals, while those with incomes at or below 185% of the poverty line received lunch at a reduced rate, thanks to the National School Lunch Program. In the last full school year before Covid, more than half of the country’s 50 million public-school students were eligible for such benefits.

In response to the coronavirus, the Department of Agriculture made numerous temporary changes to this system, including waiving income-eligibility rules, providing higher reimbursements to schools, and expanding a program that offers meals during the summer. The government also eased restrictions on the foods schools can buy and serve, which helped districts to cope with shortages of everything from chicken nuggets to milk. Due in part to a decline in enrollment, public schools actually served fewer lunches overall in the most recent school year than they did before the pandemic — but the proportion of children who ate for free increased by more than 20 percentage points.

Advertisement

With many districts still dealing with supply-chain problems, school leaders had reason to assume that Congress would extend the waivers beyond their June 30 expiration date. But a spending bill passed in March failed to do so. The issue has since become a source of partisan finger-pointing.

Politics aside, students will suffer the consequences. To comply with pre-pandemic regulations, districts may be forced to curtail free summer-meal programs, potentially jeopardizing access to food for 7 million children. Restoring income-eligibility rules would compound the administrative burden on schools, which now must scramble to process applications from families who haven’t submitted them in more than two years. With many schools already closed for the summer, low-income students who haven’t yet filed the paperwork could go hungry when they return to the classroom in the fall.

That would be an avoidable mistake. Even beyond its immediate benefits, the school-lunch program reduces food insecurity among low-income households, lowers obesity rates, and improves students’ overall well-being. It also improves classroom behavior and academic performance, since studies show that hunger impedes concentration and harms mental health. It’s no surprise that the program is popular among voters across the political spectrum; polling during the pandemic suggests that a majority supports making universal free meals permanent.

Advertisement

Policy makers should take notice. Creating a new free-lunch entitlement for all students, including those from affluent families, risks siphoning away resources from critical educational priorities aimed at disadvantaged youth. Yet maintaining uninterrupted access for students who can’t afford it is a basic government responsibility.

The wisest course is for Congress to extend the waivers for the upcoming school year, while requiring states to submit a plan for transitioning back to normal in 2023. Lawmakers should also expand the program’s Community Eligibility Provision, which allows schools with high numbers of disadvantaged students to provide free meals for all, a targeted approach that reduces paperwork and combats the stigma poorer students experience but avoids larding benefits on the rich. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration should reform the program to reduce the burden it places on schools — for instance, by simplifying the enrollment process for students from families that already receive federal welfare benefits.

More than two years since schools first closed their doors, America’s students are still struggling to recover. It shouldn’t be asking too much to ensure that they all have enough to eat.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Food Supply Is a National-Security Issue: Amanda Little

• The Food Crisis Is Bad. US Crop Insurance Makes It Worse: Adam Minter

• How History Blazed the Trail to Baby Formula: Stephen Mihm

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article