The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether DWS, a Frankfurt-based asset manager that’s 80% owned by Deutsche Bank AG, overstated its application of ESG criteria to some investment products, according to the Wall Street Journal. The German financial regulator BaFin is also scrutinizing the firm, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The investigations come after the Journal said earlier this month that Desiree Fixler, who was fired as the firm’s chief sustainability officer in March, filed an unfair dismissal case alleging she was dismissed for objecting to ESG claims made in the company’s annual report.