The interest-rate pause still has a pulse. In skipping an increase for the first time in a year, South Korea is acknowledging mounting domestic difficulties and a less threatening global inflation environment. The question now confronting officials in this vital economic cog: Is this the advent of a period of fine-tuning or the end of the road for tightening?

One of the big themes sketched out for 2023 was central banks taking a break from the most dramatic series of rate hikes in a generation. Such breathers were seen as likely preludes to rate cuts, a reversal that policymakers have been loath to even remotely endorse. That seductive scenario has taken some hits recently. World growth is holding up, labor markets still appear fairly robust, and investors are raising bets on further tightening in the US, Europe and Australia. That is what makes South Korea compulsory viewing.

The decision in Seoul was forecast by most economists, but that shouldn’t detract from its significance. The Bank of Korea was among the first to move against inflation, back when the Federal Reserve was still describing it as “transitory.” When the BOK began hiking in August 2021, the pandemic’s Delta wave gave other would-be hawks, such as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, reason to hold off. The BOK has been reliable in its tightening path since, save the odd break between nudges upward. This is a moment to mark, and has a different feel to it.

South Korea’s central bank says policy will be restrictive for a “considerable time.” Governor Rhee Chang-yong wants to tamp down talk about a rate reduction. The caution is understandable. The last thing Rhee wants is to sound the all-clear and then look bad should inflation spike again. But he has to be mindful of slackening commerce. Gross domestic product shrank in the final three months of last year, home prices are losing altitude and lending to households dipped for the first time on record last quarter. The central bank expects inflation to gradually subside, though it will hover above the 2% target through this year. Exports, which account for about 40% of GDP, are in the doldrums.

It’s intriguing that Korea adopted the term “considerable time.” History buffs will recall similar phrases deployed by the Fed in earlier eras. In August 2003, the Federal Open Market Committee wanted to signal that borrowing costs wouldn’t be touched for a while, so it said that the federal funds rate would remain at 1% “for a considerable period.” That language was considered a milestone in the evolution of forward guidance, the now fairly standard practice of flagging intent well in advance. The following decade, the Fed was using “considerable time” to fend off speculation about untoward hikes. For the BOK, the language might be designed to scotch the notion that cuts are in the wings. Study monetary policy long enough and you notice nifty phrases dredged up, even if their context changes.

The appeal of the terminology is easy to grasp: It conveys wariness to stray far — if at all — from present levels of rates, but has the benefit of not being too specific. You always want wiggle room. Just ask Philip Lowe, head of the Reserve Bank of Australia, who is still being hammered for his qualified projection last year that rates might not to climb until 2024.

So does the key rate in Korea just hang around its current level of 3.5%, with the occasional tap higher or lower? That seems more plausible than a pronounced cycle of cuts or the resumption of a march skyward. Rhee told reporters that a majority of the policy committee was open to a terminal rate — or peak — of 3.75%. At this stage, another quarter point is neither here nor there. What matters is that up, up, up is no longer the template.

In Korea, as in just every other consequential economy, the past year has been characterized by the inexorable rise of borrowing costs, often in sizeable chunks. (China is an exception, thanks to very restrictive Covid policies in place for much of 2022.) The BOK has preferred smaller but more consistent tightening, and it was out of the gate sooner. Time for a rest. While a pause may be delayed in the US by a month or two, it’s surely approaching.

Pay attention. Korea is a crucial node in the world economy, even if what happens here tends to be drowned out by the megaphones of the Fed, the European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan. The BOK wasn’t afraid of Delta. Rhee may yet be ambushed by an economic downturn. A considerable one, if he is unlucky.

