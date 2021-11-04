While it’s not clear that Roku can transition successfully, it wasn’t always clear that Netflix could, either. Acquiring Quibi’s content on the cheap was a smart step, and one would think Roku CEO Anthony Wood is planning more such moves. It wasn’t all that long ago that Netflix’s content ambitions looked dubious, given the high cost and the dominance of borrowed works like “The Office” on the app. Then came “Squid Game,” “You,” “Ozark,” “Cobra Kai” and so on. Now Netflix is set to generate free cash flow and just earned an investment-grade credit rating.