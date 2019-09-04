Andrew Parker watches the latest on Hurricane Dorian from the bar at Huc-A-Poos pizza restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. Parker said he’s been through eight hurricanes in his lifetime as a resident of Tybee. And like the others Parker said he plans on riding Dorian out at his home on the island. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Forecasters are warning of near-record water levels and millions are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian creeps up the Southeastern coast of the United States.

Dorian appears likely to get dangerously near Charleston, which is particularly vulnerable since it is located on a peninsula.

A flood chart by the National Weather Service projects a combined high tide and storm surge around Charleston Harbor of 10.3 feet (3.1 meters). The record is 12.5 feet (4 meters), set by Hugo in 1989.

Businesses are boarded up around the city, and some people have been in shelters for days. The Category 2 storm was still off the eastern coast of Florida on Wednesday and moving slowly to the north.

A hurricane warning covers about 500 miles (805 kilometers) of coastline.

