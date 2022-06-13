Placeholder while article actions load

In a noteworthy 6-3 decision written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court has allowed the federal government to retry and reconvict a member of an Indian tribe who was previously tried and convicted in a special federal administrative court for Native Americans. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a stinging dissent calling this a clear violation of double jeopardy.

The dissent solidifies Gorsuch’s role as the court’s staunchest defender of tribal sovereignty, one willing to call out historical injustices against American Indians. At the same time, the 6-3 result hints that an important 2020 decision on tribal sovereignty written by Gorsuch, McGirt v. Oklahoma, might be one of the only times Gorsuch gets a majority for his views on the issue.

That case, decided before Barrett was on the court, invoked tribal sovereignty to block the enforcement of Oklahoma criminal law in a large part of the state. The conservative majority of today is apparently concerned with applying criminal law in tribal areas — a concern that might have produced a different result in the McGirt case. Barrett’s vote will be crucial in a case the justices will decide in the next few weeks that considers the aftermath of the 2020 decision.

Advertisement

The legal process behind the current case, Denezpi v. United States, is pretty bizarre — which sadly isn’t that unusual when it comes to legal interactions between the US government and tribal sovereigns. It involves the Court of Indian Offenses, put in place in 1883 by the Department of the Interior.

The court tries crimes established by the department through regulation — not crimes enacted by Congress. Its members are appointed and can be fired by the secretary of the interior. It’s referred to as a “CFR court” because it is a creature of the Code of Federal Regulations, where all federal regulations are recorded. CFR courts have jurisdiction in places where tribal sovereigns haven’t established their own courts.

One kind of crime the court can try includes violation of an “approved” tribal offense — that is, a crime defined by a tribal sovereign that the Interior Department approves. Merle Denezpi, a member of the Navajo Nation, sexually assaulted a woman, also a member of the Navajo nation, while they were visiting the Ute Mountain reservation. He was convicted in a CFR court of assault and battery under the laws of the Ute Nation and sentenced to 140 days’ time served.

Advertisement

Six months later, the Department of Justice charged Denezpi with the federal crime of aggravated sexual abuse — for the same act. He was again convicted, and this time sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Clearly, the Justice Department thought the punishment in the CFR court did not fit the gravity of the crime.

At first glance, this outcome looks like a clear violation of double jeopardy, which under the Constitution says you can’t be convicted twice for “the same offence.” Barrett’s opinion found a way to allow the second conviction. In general, according to Supreme Court precedent, double jeopardy doesn’t apply when different sovereign nations prosecute the same offense.

Barrett reasoned, roughly, that the CFR court was applying the law of the sovereign power of the Ute Nation, whereas the federal court that convicted Denezpi later was applying the sovereign power of the federal government. The deeper motivation was, presumably, to enable the enforcement of federal criminal law in cases like Denezpi’s, where tribal law prescribes much weaker punishments.

Advertisement

Gorsuch rejected Barrett’s logic, pointing out that the CFR court is a creature of the US government and US law, and applies Ute law only pursuant to the US government’s choice to do so. Because the same sovereign made the law for both trials, Gorsuch said, double jeopardy was violated. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined his opinion.

To bolster his argument, Gorsuch emphasized the origins of the CFR court. Originally, the court was officially supposed to “civilize the Indians” by making them “desist from … savage and barbarous practices.” The original regulations to be enforced by the court outlawed “old heathenish dances”; medicine men’s “conjurers’ arts”; and some traditional mourning practices.

Gorsuch’s legal point was that these regulations show that the court belonged to the US government, not to the tribes. His rhetorical point was that the court functions as part of the complicated legal framework created by the US government to dominate Native Americans, take their sovereignty, and suppress their cultures.

Advertisement

The most important takeaway from the case is that Barrett voted to sustain the conviction, thereby underscoring an interest in applying nontribal criminal law in Indian country. In the 2020 McGirt case, where Gorsuch struck an important symbolic blow for tribal sovereignty, he was joined only by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the court’s other liberals.

In April, the justices heard oral argument in a case asking whether federal law bars applying Oklahoma criminal law to a non-Indian defendant in the areas of tribal sovereignty identified in McGirt. The outcome is likely to be close, and we will know it before too long.

Barrett may well be the swing vote. Her opinion in the Denezpi case raises the probability that she will vote to allow Oklahoma criminal law to apply to non-Indians, to vindicate the interests of such enforcement in the face of tribal sovereignty.

Advertisement

More on the Supreme Court From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Supreme Court Makes Immigration Lockup Harder to Escape: Noah Feldman

• Supreme Court Has a Nasty Surprise in Store for Business: Noah Feldman

• Supreme Court’s Leak Investigation Is Self-Destructive: Stephen L. Carter

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article