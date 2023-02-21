Douglas Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported net income of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The snowplow maker posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.1 million.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $680 million.

