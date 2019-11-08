The contaminants harmed fish, invertebrates, birds and mammals. They prompted warnings about touching soil and eating wild game and fish in some areas.

Under the deal, Dow will fund fish spawning and habitat improvements; restoration of thousands of acres (hectares) of wetlands and other wildlife living spaces; and creation of public nature areas.

The settlement is separate from an ongoing Dow-funded cleanup of dioxin contamination along the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers and Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay.

