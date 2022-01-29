What would happen to your down payment if it’s invested and the market has a significant correction? The last week has already sent up a warning shot. Certainly such trembles have happened before without a sustained correction, but sooner or later there will be one. A market falter around the same time you need to cash out could be the difference of hundreds to thousands of dollars you might need to be competitive with your offer. Unless you are okay with potentially pushing back the timeline to buy your home, it’s the safer strategy to focus on saving.