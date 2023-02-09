Doximity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $33.5 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $109.6 million to $110.6 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $417.7 million to $418.7 million.

