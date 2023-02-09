Doximity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $33.5 million.
The medical social networking site posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $109.6 million to $110.6 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $417.7 million to $418.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS